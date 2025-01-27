Genesee County hits first milestone in ACT work ready communities initiative, boosting workforce development

Press Release:

Genesee County’s ACT Work Ready Communities campaign has quickly achieved its first milestone with the support of manufacturing, Main Street, and professional service employers.

ACT Work Ready Communities is a workforce initiative connecting area students to businesses and in-demand careers available across Genesee County. The program demonstrates a community’s engaged participation by its workforce and businesses through the ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC).

Genesee County has completed the first of four targets to achieve ACT Work Ready Communities certification. 92 businesses located in and/or serving Genesee County have signed up as supporters of the initiative, matching the program’s goal.

“Genesee County is the second county in New York state to pursue work ready community status, and as a result of an expedited sign-up process by local businesses we see the region’s commitment to addressing workforce development needs,” said Fred McConnel, Senior Director, ACT Workforce. “As this initiative continues, more connections between these employers and the current and emerging workforces will grow.”

To reach the Work Ready Communities goal, Genesee County will also need to achieve targets for participation by students, incumbent workers, and job seekers in NCRC for applied math, graphic literacy, and workplace documents. This assessment can be utilized to assist individuals in their job searches and by employers to match skills with job opportunities.

“As we grow our region's workforce readiness, there are many great pathways for our youth and adults to grow their careers. Through ACT WorkKeys assessments, apprenticeships, and training programs, these are paths to success. And with direct support available for qualifying jobseekers and workers to complete training and start their new careers, we are truly ready to help you get ready,” added Jay Lazarony, Executive Director, GLOW Workforce Development Board.

Genesee County businesses that have signed up to date include companies in advanced manufacturing, food processing, healthcare, education, professional services, hospitality, and more.

“The National Career Readiness Certificates will fast-track current and future job candidates who are exploring career opportunities and provide companies across Genesee County with a pool of applicants that can easily match their skills with job openings,” said Chris Chadbourne, Plant Manager, Oxbo.

“By supporting the ACT Work Ready Communities, we are supporting the future of our workforce,” said Matthew Gray, owner, Alex’s Place. “Encouraging students, job seekers, and incumbent workers to gain a nationally recognized certificate and demonstrate their skills provides us with applicants ready for work.”

Any business located in and/or serving Genesee County can sign up to be a certified organization that recognizes or recommends the NCRC for applicants.

With this achievement, Work Ready Communities supporters are focused on achieving the next set of goals by collaborating with schools, workforce institutions, and other stakeholders to recruit candidates and local companies to participate in the ACT Work Ready Communities initiative.

“Partners across economic development and workforce development have demonstrated, through the ACT Work Ready Communities initiative, an ecosystem that allows our local and growing business to thrive,” said Chris Suozzi, Executive Vice President of Business and Workforce Development, Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC). “ACT Work Ready Communities shows how we will continue to prepare our students and residents for in-demand, good-paying careers.”

To see the list of participating businesses please visit https://www.workreadycommunities.org/NY/037/businesses.