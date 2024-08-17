Genesee County law enforcement joins statewide STOP-DWI campaign through Labor Day

Press Release:

Genesee County law enforcement agencies, including the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, City of Batavia Police Department and Village of LeRoy Police Department are participating in a coordinated effort with the STOP-DWI program to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Campaign starts on August 14 and run through September 2. Law enforcement officers across New York State are taking to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives.

STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, however, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaigns aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

Don’t let alcohol take the wheel. Designate a driver.