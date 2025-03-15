Genesee County law enforcement joins STOP-DWI effort to combat impaired driving during St. Patrick’s weekend

Press Release:

Genesee County law enforcement agencies will be participating in a coordinated effort with the STOP-DWI program to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI efforts began Thursday, March 13 and will continue thru Tuesday, March 18. The weekend of St. Patrick’s Day is a notoriously deadly period for impaired driving due to the number of celebrations and drivers on the road.

New York State Police, County Sheriffs and municipal law enforcement agencies, including the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Batavia Police Department and Le Roy Police Department, will be out in force during this time to reduce the number of alcohol related injuries and deaths.

While efforts across New York have made great strides in reducing the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Have a plan to get home safe.