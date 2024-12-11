Genesee County law enforcement teams up for holiday STOP-DWI campaign

Press Release:

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Batavia Police Department and the Village of LeRoy Police Department will be participating in a coordinated effort with the Genesee County STOP-DWI program to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

Law enforcement officers and STOP-DWI programs across New York State are coming together this holiday season in an effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives.

The campaign runs Wednesday, December 11 through Wednesday, January 1. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York State have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. If you are going to drink, drink responsibly. Don’t drink & drive.