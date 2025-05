Press Release:

Starting May 27, Genesee County Offices will shift their hours from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. As in years past, this change does not affect the total number of hours offices are open to the public. These summer hours will remain in effect through August 29.

Departments with alternate schedules may vary slightly; please refer to department-specific announcements or contact offices directly with any questions.