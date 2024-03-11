Genesee County Park announces upcoming walks and programs

Press Release:

Come enjoy the spring season at the Genesee County Park and Forest! Join us this March, April, and May for a variety of walks, hikes, and environmental education programs.

Programs include:

Saturday, March 23 - Amphibian Adventure

Saturday, April 6 - Eclipse Stories, Myths, and Science Walk

Sunday, April 7 - GeneSEEtheEclipse Story Time and Craft

Sunday, April 7 - Springtime Woods Walk

Monday, April 8 - Exploring the Eclipse at the Genesee County Park

Saturday, April 13 and May 4 - Guided Dog Walks

Saturday, April 13 - Indoor Lecture: Stewardship at Home

Wednesday, April 17, April 24 and May 8 - Migration Morning Walks

Saturday, April 20 - Earth Day Spring Sweep Cleanup at DeWitt Recreation Area (Free)

Saturday, May 18 - Genesee Valley Birding Cup (Free)

Saturday, May 25 - Full Moon Owl Prowl

Walks are led by a guide who takes you through forest, meadow, and wetland habitats. Each will explore a different topic. Walks are approximately 1 - 2 miles long over easy terrain and are family-friendly.

Cost is $5 per person or $10 per family (unless otherwise noted). Please pre-register to receive the exact meeting location and full details! Please pre-register by visiting https://bit.ly/GenCoParkRegistration or by calling 585-344-1122.

For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Claudia Nusstein at Claudia.Nusstein@co.genesee.ny.us or (585) 344-1122.