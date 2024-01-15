Genesee County Park winter walks kick off on Saturday

Press Release:

Come enjoy the winter season at the Genesee County Park and Forest! Join us this January and February for a variety of walks, hikes, and environmental education programs.

Programs include:

Saturday, Jan. 20 - Morning Bird Walk

Wednesday, Jan. 24 - Winter Woods Walk

Saturday, Jan. 27 - Moonlight Snowshoe Hike

Saturday, Feb. 3 - Groundhog Day Walk

Saturday, Feb. 17 - Great Backyard Bird Count

Saturday, Feb. 24 - Moonlight Snowshoe Hike

Walks are led by a guide who takes you through forest, meadow, and wetland habitats. Each will explore a different topic. Walks are approximately 1 - 2 miles long over easy terrain and all are family-friendly. Cost is $5 per person and $10 per family.

Snowshoe Hikes include snowshoe rental, cost is $5 per person and $15 per family. Please pre-register to receive the exact meeting location and other details!

Please pre-register by visiting https://bit.ly/GenCoParkRegistration or by calling 585-344-1122 For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Claudia Nusstein at Claudia.Nusstein@co.genesee.ny.us or (585) 344-1122. Like us on Facebook at: Genesee County Parks, Recreation & Forestry.