Genesee County Parks Department launches new e-reservation system for pavilions

Press Release:

The Genesee County Parks Department is excited to announce the launch of a new e-reservation system for pavilions at the DeWitt Recreation Area and the Genesee County Park and Forest. The system is now available on the county website and can be accessed directly at this link.

With the introduction of the e-reservation system, residents can enjoy the convenience of booking a specific pavilion entirely online 24/7. The system offers real-time availability, ensuring users can quickly and easily see which pavilions are available for their preferred dates and times.

“At Genesee County Parks, we are committed to modernizing our services to better meet the needs of residents," said Paul Osborn, Deputy Highway Superintendent. "The new e-reservation system is a testament to our dedication to providing convenient, user-friendly options for our community to enjoy our beautiful park facilities.”

For those who prefer the traditional method, pavilions can still be reserved by filling out a form at the Genesee County Highway Department, located at 153 Cedar St, Batavia, NY, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In-person reservations can be paid by check or cash. The new online system only accepts debit or credit card payments and charges a convenience fee of $3 for transactions up to $100 and 3% of the total if the amount is over $100. This fee is collected by the system provider, not the county.

For more information or assistance with the new e-reservation system, please contact the Genesee County Highway Department at (585) 344-8508.