Genesee County Pomona Grange supports local FFA chapters

At the recent meeting of Genesee County Pomona Grange, FFA Chapter advisors and officers from area schools in Genesee County were present. Each presented the program offered in their respective school district.

Jeff Parnapy teaches Agriculture and Home Economics at Byron-Bergen. Forty-five students are members of the High School FFA Chapter. Many of the students will be competing at the upcoming National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN late October.

The Ag Mechanics Team placed first in NYS, the Poultry Evaluation Team placed second in NYS and sixth place at the Big E, the Horticulture/Vegetable ID Team placed first in NYS, and Taylor Lundfelt placed sixth in the Individual category. Byron-Bergen will be well represented at the National competition. The Columbus Day Apple Cider Sale, the Spring Strawberry Sale, and the Career Speaking Contest are annual events at Byron-Bergen.

Tracey Dahlhaus is in her sixth year at Elba teaching Agriculture to Middle & HS students. Fifty students belong to the FFA chapter. Elementary Ag classes are taught by the STEM teacher. Two years ago, Elba’s Dairy Judging Team competed at National. This year Maggie Winspear will compete in the National Prepared Speech competition as the NYS first place winner. Her topic was researched and her speech on “Reintroducing Whole Milk into the School Lunch Program” was presented to those present. Elba students participate in the Ag Explore Program each year. Bing Zuber and Maggie Winspear represented the Elba chapter.

Todd Hofheins, Agriculture teacher and FFA Oakfield-Alabama advisor attended with students, Eli Williams & Amora Mabon to talk about their program. A very busy chapter at Oakfield-Alabama has seen its membership double to 100 students. There is a barn on the school property that houses steers and pigs, cared for by the students. Last year, 1,200 students attended Glow with Your

Hands to see O-A students present the NYS Maple Program. This past summer, the Welding Contest was held at the Genesee County Fair under the leadership of Todd Hofheins and his Oakfield-Alabama chapter. A second Agriculture teacher has joined Oakfield-Alabama this year, teaching Grades 6-8.

Pavilion FFA will share its program on November 4 at its monthly Board of Education meeting. Kylie DeBerardinis is the Pavilion FFA advisor.

Each of the chapters received a $600 check from Genesee County Pomona Grange to further their program. We are certainly PROUD of these FUTURE FARMERS and wish them well at the 2024 National FFA Convention.

If interested in joining FFA, contact your school advisor or officers. If interested in joining the Grange, contact Joan Phelps at 585-762-8503.