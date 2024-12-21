Genesee County programs among 89 to receive grant monies from United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes for 2025

Press Release:
United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes has finalized agreements with 89 nonprofits to receive multi-year funding grants. Funding distribution is set to begin in January and will total more than $6 million in 2025.
United Way’s award of two, three, and five-year program grants is part of its strategy to deliver impact at scale. The strategy combines United Way’s traditional multi-year grants with additional funding opportunities and nonprofit resources to address the diverse needs throughout the region.
“Our multi-year grants are one way we are helping to support the critical work of local nonprofits and drive impact in our region,” said Jaime Saunders, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes. “Thank you to the generous donors who contributed to our 2024 annual campaign to make these grants possible. We are looking forward to closing gaps and opening opportunities alongside our inspiring partners.”
United Way also recently opened applications for two of their one-year and activity-based funding opportunities--summer program and synergy grants--with more to come in early 2025. Nonprofits are encouraged to learn more and apply to these funding opportunities at unitedwayrocflx.org/nonprofits.
United Way is committed to supporting impactful and essential initiatives so everyone in our region can thrive. Learn more about how you can make an impact by donating to United Way.
The following nonprofits will receive the first installment of multi-year grant funding from United Way in 2025:
- Action for A Better Community
- All Babies Cherished Pregnancy Assistance Center
- American Red Cross, Greater Rochester Chapter
- ANT Alliance
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester NY
- Boy Scouts of America, Seneca Waterways Council
- Boy Scouts of America, Western New York Scout Council
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester
- Cancer Action
- CASA of Rochester-Monroe County
- Catholic Charities Family & Community Services
- Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes
- Catholic Charities Steuben/Livingston
- Center for Employment Opportunities
- Challenger Miracle Field of WNY
- Chances and Changes
- Charles Settlement House
- Community Place of Greater Rochester
- Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Rochester, Inc.
- Dansville Food Pantry
- Deaf Refugee Advocacy
- Family Counseling of the Finger Lakes
- Family Promise of Greater Rochester
- Family Promise of Ontario County
- Flower City Noire Collective
- Geneseo Groveland Emergency Food Pantry
- Gillam Grant Community Center
- Goodwill of the Finger Lakes
- Harbor House of Rochester
- Hillside Children's Center
- Hope Center of Le Roy
- Hope585
- Ibero-American Action League
- Keeping Our Promise
- Legacy Makers
- Legal Aid Society of Rochester NY
- Legal Assistance of Western New York
- Lifespan of Greater Rochester
- Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County
- Margaret Home
- Medical Motor Service of Rochester and Monroe County
- MHA Rochester/Monroe County
- Mission Fulfilled 2030
- Monroe Community College Foundation
- Mt. Hope Family Center
- Partnership for Ontario County
- PathStone Corp
- Person Centered Housing Options
- Prosper Rochester
- Providence Housing Development Corporation
- Reach Advocacy
- Reentry Association of WNY
- Roc Royal
- Roc the Peace
- Rochester General Hospital
- Rochester Museum and Science Center
- Salvation Army, Canandaigua
- Salvation Army, Geneva
- Society for the Protection and Care of Children
- Spot-Canandaigua
- St. Vincent DePaul Society
- The Center for Teen Empowerment
- The Center for Youth Services
- The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester
- The Housing Council at PathStone
- The Salvation Army (Rochester Area Services)
- The Salvation Army- Batavia Corps
- Trillium Health
- United Youth Music and Arts
- UR Medicine Home Care Certified Services
- Urban League of Rochester New York
- URMC Noyes Health - Home Safe Home Program
- Venture Compassionate Ministries
- Veterans Outreach Center
- Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes
- Volunteer Legal Services Project of Monroe County
- Volunteers of America Upstate New York
- W A V E Women
- Warrior House Of WNY
- Wayne County Action Program
- Wayne Pre-Trial Services
- Western New York Rural Area Health Education Center
- Willow Domestic Violence Center
- Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley
- Worker Justice Center Of New York
- World Relief Western NY
- YMCA Of Greater Rochester
- YWCA of Genesee County
- YWCA Of Rochester and Monroe County