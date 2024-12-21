Genesee County programs among 89 to receive grant monies from United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes for 2025

Press Release:

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes has finalized agreements with 89 nonprofits to receive multi-year funding grants. Funding distribution is set to begin in January and will total more than $6 million in 2025.

United Way’s award of two, three, and five-year program grants is part of its strategy to deliver impact at scale. The strategy combines United Way’s traditional multi-year grants with additional funding opportunities and nonprofit resources to address the diverse needs throughout the region.

“Our multi-year grants are one way we are helping to support the critical work of local nonprofits and drive impact in our region,” said Jaime Saunders, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes. “Thank you to the generous donors who contributed to our 2024 annual campaign to make these grants possible. We are looking forward to closing gaps and opening opportunities alongside our inspiring partners.”

United Way also recently opened applications for two of their one-year and activity-based funding opportunities--summer program and synergy grants--with more to come in early 2025. Nonprofits are encouraged to learn more and apply to these funding opportunities at unitedwayrocflx.org/nonprofits.

United Way is committed to supporting impactful and essential initiatives so everyone in our region can thrive. Learn more about how you can make an impact by donating to United Way.

The following nonprofits will receive the first installment of multi-year grant funding from United Way in 2025: