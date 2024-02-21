Genesee County Republican Committee endorses candidates for November election

Press Release:
Scott D. German, Chairman of the Genesee County Republican Committee, held a meeting on Feb. 15 to endorse candidates for the November Election.
All candidates were given the opportunity to address the Committee and the following were endorsed:
- Present Congresswoman Claudia Tenney
- Present NYS Senator George Borrello
- Present NYS Assemblyman Stephen M. Hawley
- Present NYS Supreme Court Justice Debra Chines
- Genesee County Sheriff candidate Joseph Graff
- Genesee County Treasurer candidate Kevin Andrews, present Deputy Treasurer
- Genesee County Coroners Karen Lang, present Coroner and candidate Drew Klotzbach
With endorsements being made for the Republican candidates petitions will be circulated starting Feb. 27.
If you have any questions you can contact Chairman German at 585-409-4870 or email at GeneseeChair@yahoo.com