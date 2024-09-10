Genesee County Republicans celebrate grand opening of new headquarters Saturday

Press Release:

Genesee County Republican Committee Chairman Scott D. German is happy to announce the committee will be holding its Grand Opening of the Genesee County Republican Headquarters located at 244 West Main Street in Batavia (formerly Time Buyers Auto) across from CVS at noon on Saturday, September 14.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, Senator George Borrello, Assemblyman Steve Hawley, Sheriff Candidate Joe Graff and County Treasurer Candidate Kevin Andrews are all expected to be in attendance.

Anyone wishing to pick up free signs for Trump, Tenney, Borrello, Hawley, Graff or Andrews are more than welcome to stop by and pick them up on Saturday.