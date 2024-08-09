Genesee County Sheriff Sheron announces new correction officer graduates

Press Release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. announces the graduation of Correction Officers Kelsey Kasmarek, Trent Ryan, and Tyler Brown from the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy’s 28th Basic Course for Correction Officers.

These Correction Officers recently graduated in a class of 10. At the top of the class was C.O. Kasmarek who received the Academic Excellence Award and C.O. Ryan received the Defensive Tactics Award.

The 247-hour course included training in effective communications, essential services, use of force, NYS Penal Law, Criminal Procedure Law, Inmate Transportation, Firearms, Pepper Spray, Taser and Defensive Tactics, and other topics pertaining to corrections.

“Congratulations to all three of these Correction Officers. We look forward to their future in Corrections at the Genesee County Jail,” stated Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr.