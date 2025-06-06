Genesee County Sheriff's Office warns public about rising government impersonation scams

Press Release:

Protect Yourself from Fraudulent Calls and Messages

We are urging all residents to be cautious of government impersonation scams, which are becoming increasingly common across the country.

Scammers are contacting individuals by phone, email, or text, pretending to be from agencies such as the IRS, Social Security Administration (SSA), Department of Motor Vehicles, Medicare, or law enforcement.

Their goal is to trick you into giving up personal information, sending money, or revealing your Social Security number or bank details.

Red Flags of a Government Scam:

You are told you owe money and must pay immediately via gift cards, wire transfers, or money currier

You are threatened with arrest, deportation, or suspension of government benefits.

The caller demands personal information like your Social Security number or Medicare ID.

The communication uses high-pressure tactics or creates a sense of urgency.

Communication via text messaging or links.

Important Facts to Remember:

Government agencies will never call, email, or text you asking for money or personal information.

They will not threaten you with arrest or legal action.

They do not ask for payment via gift cards or withdraw large amounts of money to be picked up via currier.

What You Can Do:

Hang up immediately on suspicious calls.

Do not click on links or download attachments from unknown emails or texts.

Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov

Contact the government agency directly using a verified phone number or website if you are unsure.

If you fall victim of a scam report it to your local law enforcement agency.

Stay alert, trust your instincts, and spread the word-especially to elderly family members who are frequent targets.