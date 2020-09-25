Genesee County Sheriff's Office welcomes four newly graduated correction officers

Photo from left: Correction Officers Michael A. Strumpf, Christopher L. Seelbinder, Austin J. Davis, Matthew M.J. Luce, and Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur.

Submitted photo and press release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. announces the graduation of Correction Officers Michael A. Strumpf, Christopher L. Seelbinder, Austin J. Davis and Matthew M.J. Luce.

These Correction Officers recently graduated in a class of 18 from the Livingston County Basic Corrections Academy. Correction Officer Davis was one of two team leaders of the class. The six-week training included instruction in the care and custody of inmates, inmate supervision, defensive tactics, firearms training, and other topics pertaining to corrections.

“Congratulations to Correction Officers Strumpf, Seelbinder, Davis and Luce and welcome to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office family,” Sheriff Sheron said.