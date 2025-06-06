Genesee County takes part in STOP-DWI summer campaign

Press Release:

Genesee County law enforcement agencies will be joining forces with the New York State STOP-DWI Program in a coordinated effort to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and to keep roadways safe throughout the summer.

As part of a statewide initiative, law enforcement officers and STOP-DWI programs across New York will be stepping up their efforts with increased education, public outreach, and enhanced patrols on weekends from June through August 2025. This proactive campaign aims to prevent impaired driving crashes, reduce injuries, and ultimately save lives.

Impaired driving remains a serious threat to the safety of our community. The 100 Days of Summer STOP-DWI campaign will include sobriety checkpoints, increased patrols, and public education efforts designed to deter impaired driving and encourage responsible choices behind the wheel.

Designate a sober driver

Call a taxi, a ride service or a sober friend.

Wait it out - only time can eliminate alcohol or drugs from your system.

If someone has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving. Being a responsible driver is simple: if you are drinking, do not drive.

This initiative is part of a year-round effort to promote traffic safety and is funded by the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.