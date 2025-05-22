Genesee County teams up with statewide STOP-DWI campaign to promote safe driving Memorial Day weekend

Press Release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in a coordinated effort with the STOP-DWI program to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign begins Friday, May 23 and will continue thru Monday, May 26. Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel holidays and marks the official start of summer. Law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI programs will be collaborating in force across the state in an effort to reduce the number of impaired driving related injuries and deaths.

Before the first drink - plan a safe ride home.

One is all it takes. Call a taxi, a ride service or a sober friend.

If someone has been consuming drugs or alcohol, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a safe ride home.

When hosting a picnic or a party, whether consuming drugs or alcohol, make sure everyone has a safe ride home.

STOP-DWI efforts across New York State have made great strides in reducing the number of alcohol and drug related fatalities, however everyday lives continue to be impacted by drunk or impaired driving. Make a positive impact - choose to drive sober.