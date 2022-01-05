Genesee County to distribute COVID test kits

Press Release:

Genesee County, in collaboration with New York State, is holding a COVID-19 rapid testing kit distribution event this Saturday, January 8th at the Genesee County Fire Training Center, located at 7690 State Street Rd in Batavia, from 12-2pm.

There are 2,580 available test kits, with two tests per kit. Those attending may take up to two kits per household, while supplies last. Attendees will be required to show proof of Genesee County residence in order to receive a kit(s).This will be the first of several upcoming COVID-19 test kit distribution events, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Providing our residents with free COVID-19 test kits, thereby expanding testing county-wide, is an essential component in the fight against COVID-19 and stopping the spread,” said Genesee County Legislature Chair Shelley Stein. “We look forward to holding more of these events in the near future, but we remind residents that our best resource for fighting COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as they are proven to be safe and effective.”

Should a resident test positive with an at-home rapid test, they are asked to report it here.

As local schools are distributing test kits for students, Genesee County officials encourage families with students to utilize school resources to ensure people & families without students have access to county and state resources.

Residents can also sign up for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic to receive their first dose, booster shot, or a pediatric dose for children age 5-11 here.