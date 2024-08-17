Genesee County to hold deputy sheriff exam, deadline to apply August 28

Press Release:

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is seeking applicants for the Deputy Sheriff exam, with applications due by August 28. The examination is scheduled for September 28.

Interested candidates can find the exam application, job description, and minimum qualifications on the Genesee County Human Resources page at www.geneseeny.gov.

The Sheriff's Office is an equal opportunity employer and encourages all qualified individuals to apply, regardless of race, creed, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, or marital status.

For additional information and to apply, visit www.geneseeny.gov/departments/humanresources/exams.php.