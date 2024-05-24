Genesee County to participate in statewide STOP-DWI during Memorial Day Weekend

Press Release:

Genesee County law enforcement agencies, including the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of LeRoy Police Department will be participating in a coordinated effort with the STOP-DWI program to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign will start Friday, May 24 and will continue through Monday, May 27. Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel holidays and marks the official start of summer. New York State Police, County Sheriffs, municipal law enforcement agencies, and local STOP-DWI programs will be collaborating in force across the state in an effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have made great strides in reducing the numbers of alcohol and drug-related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers.

You can make a difference by having a sober plan to get a safe ride because impaired driving is completely preventable – all it takes is a little planning. Visit www.stopdwi.org for more information.