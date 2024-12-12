Genesee County welcomes Katie Stein as new appointed Deputy County Treasurer

Press Release:

Katie L. Stein

Submitted photo.

Genesee County is pleased to announce the appointment of Katie L. Stein as the new Deputy County Treasurer. A lifelong resident, Katie brings a wealth of experience and a strong educational background to the position.

Treasurer-elect Kevin Andrews expressed enthusiasm about Katie joining the team, stating, “I am excited to work with Katie as we continue to serve the residents of Genesee County with transparency and fiscal responsibility.”

Katie resides in Le Roy and has deep roots in the Genesee County community. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Hilbert College and a Master of Science in Forensic Accounting from The College at Brockport, which showcases her commitment to excellence and specialization in finance.

With extensive experience in compliance and financial management, Katie’s background positions her to bring valuable expertise and leadership to the Treasurer’s Office. Genesee County is confident that her knowledge and commitment to the community will further strengthen the office’s mission of fiscal stewardship.

Katie will officially begin her role as Deputy County Treasurer in January 2025.