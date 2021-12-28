Genesee County will distribute KN95 masks

Press Release:

Genesee County is set to host a free KN95 mask distribution on Wednesday, December 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alva Place parking lot, located on the corner of Alva Place and Bank Street in Batavia. Additional KN95 masks will be available to the public during normal business hours at the Genesee County Clerk’s Office in County Building 1 at 15 Main St, Batavia, and the Genesee County Department of Social Services at 5130 East Main St, Batavia, while supplies last. The free masks are provided by New York State.

“We appreciate New York State stepping up to help us prevent the spread of COVID 19 and in particular the highly contagious Omicron variant by providing these highly effective masks,” said Genesee County Legislature Chair Shelley Stein. “This will go a long way to helping our businesses, especially our retail businesses stay open, over the next several days as we welcome in the New Year.”

Residents can also sign up an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic to receive their first dose, booster shot, or a pediatric dose for children age 5-11 here.