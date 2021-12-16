Genesee County will participate in Stop DWI Holiday Season "High Visability Engagement" campaign

Press Release:

The Genesee County STOP-DWI Coordinator announced today that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Batavia Police Department and the Village of LeRoy Police Department will be participating in a coordinated effort with the STOP-DWI program to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. Law enforcement officers across New York State and STOP-DWI programs will be participating in special engagement efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives. The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign start on Friday, December 17, 2021 and will end on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving. Remember: Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning. If you are impaired by drugs or alcohol and thinking about driving, pass your keys on to a sober driver. Have a very safe & Happy Holiday season.