Genesee County Youth Board seeks nominations for annual youth and adult recognition banquet

Press Release:

The Genesee County Youth Board is looking for nominations for its annual Youth Recognition Banquet. There are three awards presented at the Youth Recognition Banquet:

Youth Recognition Award - this award recognizes young people who have performed exceptional service to the community and/or have assumed extraordinary roles in their families. Typically, the best candidates for this award are high school students, but we also know there are 12-, 13-, and 14-year-olds who exemplify distinctive qualities of service.

- this award recognizes an adult who provides service as a volunteer to youth in Genesee County. Adult Youth Worker - this award recognizes a youth service professional whose work surpasses normal expectations.

Recipients will be honored at the Youth Recognition Awards Banquet on Tuesday, April 22. Nominations are due by Friday, February 14.

For more information or to receive nomination forms, please call the Genesee County Youth Bureau at 585-344-3960 or Genesee.youthbureau@dfa.state.ny.us .

The forms are also on the Youth Bureau page of the Genesee County website, www.geneseeny.gov/Department-Content/Youth-Bureau.