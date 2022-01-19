Genesee County's YMCA kicks off its Annual Strong Communities Campaign

Press Release:

Part of the Y’s charitable mission is the philosophy that we never turn away someone with an inability to pay for membership or programs. To that end, we raise funds annually through the Strong Communities Campaign to help subsidize scholarships for youths, teens, adults, families and seniors in our community.

 Our goal is to raise $50,000

 Our campaign runs from January 18 th – June 13 th

 We want to positively impact at least 800 people’s lives in Genesee County.

Charitable gifts from YMCA donors help provide financial assistance for children, adults and families to participate in Y programs. This makes it possible for kids to have a safe place to learn and build confidence after school and over the summer; for families to reconnect and grow together; for seniors to have a safe and supportive place to gather to stay socially and physically engaged; and for kids and teens to have access to education and training to reach their full potential in and out of the classroom. More importantly, 100-percent of donations stay in the local community, having a direct impact on resident’s right in your own neighborhood.

We need your help! Please consider a gift to support us in achieving this goal and making our community stronger for all.

To make a gift, contact Jeff Townsend, Executive Director at (585) 344-1664 or online at www.glowymca.org under the “giving” tab.