Genesee Gateway approves additional land sale to J&R Fancher Property Holding

Press release:

The Genesee Gateway Local Development Corporation (GGLDC) Board of Directors approved the sale of a 5.8-acre parcel at the Buffalo East Technology Park in East Pembroke to J&R Fancher Property Holdings at its Jan. 7 board meeting.

The approved purchase and sale agreement for the 5.8-acre parcel is in addition to 8 acres purchased by J&R Fancher from the GGLDC in 2020 for a proposed mixed-use residential and retail project.

The original project submitted by J&R Fancher in 2020 includes the construction of mixed-use buildings including market-rate housing and commercial space. It is anticipated that the company will submit a revised development plan at the site at a future date.

“We are excited about J&R Fancher’s development plans at Buffalo East Tech Park and appreciate their expanding investment in Pembroke,” said GGLDC Chairman Don Cunningham. “At the same time, we recognize the Town of Pembroke as a great partner in our efforts to build-out the technology park and just as important in our efforts to bring new jobs and investment to the site that are benefitting the town and county.”

The Buffalo East Technology Park in East Pembroke is a 67-acre shovel ready site located directly off of Exit 48-A of the New York State Thruway (I-90) at New York State routes 5 and 77. It is ideally designed for manufacturing, food processing, warehouse and distribution operations. Among its tenants includes Yancey’s Fancy Cheese. A three-acre parcel on State Route 5 and a larger parcel in the interior of the business park are available for development.