Genesee Promise Plus Summer Scholarship Program applications being accepted!

Press release:

Since 2008, Genesee Community College has offered the Genesee Promise Plus (GPP) scholarships to help remove financial barriers to higher education for citizens in the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming (GLOW) counties. Qualified individuals are encouraged to apply for up to two summer semester courses tuition-free at GCC!

"Summer is a perfect time for new GCC students or students in our Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) program to stay on track or get ahead," Lindsay Gerhardt, assistant dean for Recruitment and Admissions, said. "The GPP program provides a wonderful opportunity for students to earn up to eight credits cost-effectively. Courses can be used to explore an academic program, see if college is the path for you, get a head start on a GCC degree program or be transferred to a 4-year institution."

GPP is available to GLOW region citizens who are high school juniors (rising seniors), graduating high school seniors or new adult college students (adults who have never attended college before). With more than 100 courses being offered this summer, in two summer sessions both online and at GCC's Batavia campus, there are ample opportunities for all eligible applicants in these categories:

High School Juniors (rising seniors) and qualifying Homeschool Students are eligible for scholarship tuition funding to take one or two courses.

(rising seniors) and qualifying are eligible for scholarship tuition funding to take one or two courses. Graduating High School Seniors are eligible for scholarship funding to take one or two courses.

are eligible for scholarship funding to take one or two courses. Adults who have never attended college are eligible for scholarship funding to take one course. This includes adults who have received a GED before May 1, 2022, or graduated from a GLOW area high school in December 2021 or earlier. GCC will require a copy of high school transcripts.

GPP scholarship applications are being accepted until May 31, 2022, for the full or first session and July 5, 2022, for the second summer session. The complete list of courses available this summer is available at https://www.genesee.edu/courses/schedule/. The wide array of subjects includes Basic Math Skills to Statistics, History to Healthy Living, Psychology to Sociology, Business to Biology, and unique courses including Fundamentals of Acting and Theatre History, plus many others.

Applications, qualification criteria, and additional information are available at http://www.genesee.edu/gcc/promise/.

All interested individuals are encouraged to contact the admissions office at [email protected] or by calling (585) 345-6805 today!

Additional information about Genesee Community College is available at www.genesee.edu and through Facebook and Twitter.