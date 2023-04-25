Genesee Region USBC banquet set for May 20

Press release:

The Genesee Region USBC Association Banquet is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at Batavia Downs Gaming on Park Road in Batavia.

The event will get underway with a brief memorial service at 6 p.m.

Tournament champions and league leaders will be honored and association officials will provide a report on the 2022-23 season.

The cost of the dinner is $30, with the following exceptions:

NO CHARGE – GRUSBC directors, Adult Tournament Champions (limit one tournament only), Youth Tournament Champions and one guest (limit one tournament only), guest speaker and one guest.

HALF PRICE – Past GRUSBC Hall of Famers, league secretary or representative (limit one per league).

The reservation deadline for the banquet is May 12. No reservations will be taken after that date and no one will be allowed to “walk in” on May 20.

The banquet is open to all GRUSBC members and to the public.

An election of officers and directors whose terms are up will take place as well. Two director positions are vacant.

For reservations or for information about serving on the board of directors, send an email to Association Manager Mike Pettinella at [email protected] or call 585-343-3736.

The GRUSBC includes bowling centers in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.