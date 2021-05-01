Genesee Region USBC bowling association set to induct Balduf, Weber, Brown into its Hall of Fame

Press release from Genesee Region USBC:

Genesee Region USBC’s Association Banquet and Hall of Fame Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. next Saturday (May 8) at Batavia Downs Gaming and will by highlighted by the induction of three longtime accomplished members – Matt Balduf of South Byron and Brian Weber of Perry in the Achievement Regular category and Mark Brown of Attica in the Meritorious Service category.

Attendance is limited to 100 persons due to COVID-19 restrictions and openings are available. Cost of the buffet dinner is $30. Those wishing to attend are asked to send an email to [email protected] no later than noon Monday.

Balduf has made his mark in local tournament and league competition over the past 15 years, capturing the association tournament team title in 2019 as a member of Team Johnson and teaming with Mike Johnson to win the doubles crown in 2018 with a 1,506 score. In this year’s tournament, he placed fifth in the doubles with a 741 series – 736 scratch -- at Le Roy Legion Lanes.

The 53-year-old right-hander has 10 USBC-certified 300 games – six at Mancuso Bowling Center, three at Clarence Bowling Academy and one at Legion Lanes. The 300 game at Legion Lanes came during an 815 series, which is the best ever at the Le Roy hall.

He also had a 300 game in the PBA League at Mancuso’s in 2009, bowling on a more difficult “Sport” condition.

Balduf registered three other 800 series, with an 836 in December 2018 at Mancuso’s as his best. He has averaged better than 200 in league play every year since 2001, topped by a 223 mark in 2014-15 and 2019-20.

Other tournament titles include the Ron Riggi Memorial in Le Roy, Frank Velletta Memorial Triples in Oakfield, and Johnson-Ianni Doubles in Corfu. He rolled an 814 series in tournament play at Roseland Bowl in Canandaigua and, this year, placed second in the GRUSBC Scratch Memorial Tournament at Perry Bowling Center.

Weber, a 48-year-old righty, has compiled numerous tournament victories during a prolific amateur career. He has won 10 association tourney titles (team, doubles, singles) and the GRUSBC Scratch Eliminator (and placed second three times) and placed second in the Batavia Masters.

Additional tournament titles include the Valley View Open (Warsaw), Mancuso’s Scratch Open, Mancuso’s King & Queen, Lilac City in Rochester, Wild Irish Rose in Canandaigua, Domm’s Christmas Eve in Rochester and Riggi Memorial.

Weber also is a four-time Amateur Bowling Tour champion, and placed in the top 24 in the True Amateur Tournament in Las Vegas and in the top 10 in doubles at the Hoinke Classic in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He also has more than 20 perfect games and two 800 series – one of them on a “Sport” shot during the MR Eliminator Tournament in Rochester. All told, he has rolled honor scores in six different GRUSBC bowling centers.

Bowling predominately in leagues at Perry Bowling Center, which features a more challenging “house” shot, Weber averaged 217 in 2005-06.

Brown has established himself as the director of several tournaments each season, many of them conducted to raise money for a charitable cause and/or in memory of a deceased Genesee County bowler.

The co-owner of the former Attica Lanes with his parents, Jerry and Donna Davis, Brown’s service to bowling has touched the lives of many people. Most recently, he ran the tournament portion of a fundraiser that generated more than $8,000 to help Batavian Tanya Harmon with her medical bills as she battles cancer.

Brown, 50, created the Curt Haight Memorial Tournament at Mancuso’s several years ago and continues to run a half-dozen events each year at Mancuso’s or Legion Lanes. He also created the Ron Riggi Memorial in Le Roy, which just completed its 18th year – and has raised close to $10,000 in scholarships for youth bowlers.

A past GRUSBC director, Brown coordinates the King & Queen Mixed Doubles Tournament at Mancuso’s each year, usually filling it with bowlers from throughout Western New York. He also created and runs the Brian Morasco Memorial Tournament to benefit Genesee Cancer Assistance and the Genesee County Arthritis Foundation.

He also has codirected the NYS American Legion Tournament at Legion Lanes and, with hall manager Scott O’Neill, has submitted a bid to host it again.

While Brown, with help from his wife, Penny, has dedicated himself to running fair and enjoyable events, he also is an avid bowler, competing in several leagues over the years. Among his achievements on the lanes are 300 games at Brockport Bowl and Mancuso Bowling Center.

Next Saturday’s banquet also will honor seasonal league leaders and tournament champions and GRUSBC scholarship recipients, and will be capped by the association’s “grand prize” drawing where $1,600 will be given away.

Tommy Kress of Rochester, a New York State USBC Hall of Famer and former Professional Bowlers Association Tour member, will be the guest speaker.