Genesee Region USBC bowling banquet is May 11 at Batavia Downs Gaming with reservations due by May 4

Press release:

The Genesee Region USBC will be conducting its Annual Banquet & Hall of Fame Dinner on Saturday, May 11 at Batavia Downs Gaming’s Genesee Banquet Room.

The event will get underway at 6 p.m. with a memorial service in honor of members of the bowling community who passed away over the last year.

Highlights of the evening include the induction of brothers Tim and Tom Rohl into the association’s Hall of Fame in the Bowling Achievement category, presentation of the Barbara J. Kreiley Memorial Scholarship and recognition of tournament and regular season league champions.

Election of officers and directors also will take place, along with voting to raise the annual Standard and Local Only Adult membership dues by $1.

The cost of the buffet dinner is $35, with the following exceptions:

NO CHARGE – GRUSBC directors, Adult Tournament Champions (limit one tournament only), Youth Tournament Champions and one guest (limit one tournament only), guest speaker and one guest, Hall of Fame inductees and one guest.

$20 PER PERSON – Past GRUSBC Hall of Famers, league secretary or representative (limit one per league).

The reservation deadline is May 4. The banquet is open to all GRUSBC members.

Please RSVP by sending an email to mikep@bowlgr.com or by calling 585-343-3736.

ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT CONCLUDES

The 17th Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament concluded this afternoon at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

Unofficial winners of the various divisions are as follows:

Open Team -- Christ Recycling, Albion, 2,860. Robbie Hanks' 300 game and 805 series on the tournament's opening squad sparked the team to the big score and it held on for first place. Other team members were Albert Burch (631), Larry Boyce (523) and Marvin Christ (483). The team received 418 pins handicap.

Women's Team -- Splitz & Giggles, Albion, 2,501. Barbara Casavant posted 604 scratch to lead the way. Other members were Sharon Stefanini (306), Tiffany Crawford (522) and Breanna Seever (502). The team received 590 pins handicap.

Open Doubles -- Daryl Dillon & Greg Gilman, Albion, 1,524. Bowling on the final squad on Sunday, Dillon registered 682 and Gilman rolled 651 for 1,333 scratch plus 191 pins handicap.

Women's Doubles -- Karen Allis & Jane Chaddock, Batavia, 1,284. Chaddock posted 566 and Allis had 532 on the second to last squad of the tournament. They received 186 pins handicap.

Open Singles -- Jeremy Yasses, Oakfield, 781. Yasses recorded games of 246-211-235 for 692 scratch. With his 89 pins handicap (based on 192 average), he took the lead on the Sunday morning squad.

Women's Singles -- Breanna Seever, Albion, 654. Seever started with a 211 game and went on to roll 522 scratch. Her 132 pins handicap enabled her to top the leaderboard, and she went on to place first in Women's All-Events as well.

Open All-Events -- Scott Culp, Honeoye Falls-Lima, 2,262. Culp put up the winning score without the benefit of handicap. His three series were 747 (Team), 773 (Doubles) and 742 (Singles).

Women's All-Events -- Breanna Seever, Albion, 1,937.

For unofficial final standings and the projected prize list, go to www.bowlgr.com.