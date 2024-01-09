Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble sets recital for Feb. 3 at GO ART!

Press Release:

Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble (GVWE) invites the public to join them at GO ART! for their Winter Small Ensemble Recital on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m.

The purpose of the GVWE is to serve and to provide the Greater Genesee Valley audience with new and familiar live music, to serve its membership with the opportunity to perform challenging wind ensemble literature, and to create the opportunity for the conductor and musicians to grow their collective musical talents.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (55 and older) and veterans, $5 for students (with ID), and children 5 and under are free.

Tavern 2.0.1 will be open during the event with beverages available for purchase. This program is made possible, in part, with the support and collaboration with the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council. For more information please contact geneseevalleywindensemble@gmail.com or visit www.geneseevalleywindensemble.org.