'Get to know your slimy, singing neighbors': Amphibian Adventure at GC Park & Forest

Listen to the chorus of spring and get to know your small, slimy, singing neighbors with Amphibian Adventure at the Genesee County Park & Forest on Saturday, April 17th, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.!

Meet us at the Interpretive Nature Center to learn how to identify our pest-eating pals.

Then we will venture into the wetlands and forest at night to search for amphibians in their habitat! Hear their many calls as they welcome spring and find out what you can do to help your tiny, big-eyed friends!

Dress for the weather, amphibians love rainybnights and this program will go rain or shine !

Cost is $5/person, $10/family.

Space is limited. Preregistration is required. Call (585) 344-1122 to reserve your spot!

Masks must be worn inside the Interpretive Nature Center and whenever unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance.