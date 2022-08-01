GLOW Corp. Cup route announced for Thursday, motorists encouraged not to park along route

Press release:

The organizers of the GLOW Corporate Cup are happy to announce that over 750 participants have registered for this year’s event. The 5K run/walk will start on Thursday, Aug 4 at 6 p.m.

Due to construction on Richmond Avenue, this year the 5K run will start on Park Avenue at the bottom of Centennial Park near State Street. The course will go down State Street, turn left onto Washington Avenue, right on Vine Street, right on East Avenue, left on Ross Street, right on Washington Avenue, and finish on Ellicott Avenue.

Motorists and residents should know that Park Avenue will close traffic between Lincoln Avenue and State Street from 4:30 to 6:15 pm. Automobiles are encouraged to be parked in driveways along the entire course so that runners and walkers can pass unobstructed.