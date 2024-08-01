GLOW Corporate Cup set for Thursday, road closures

Press Release:

The organizers of the GLOW Corporate Cup are happy to announce that nearly 800 participants have registered in this year’s event. The 5K run/walk will start on

Thursday, August 1st at 6:00 pm.



Motorists and residents should be aware that Ellicott Avenue will be closed off to through traffic between Washington and Richmond Avenues from 12:00 to 8:00 pm.



Richmond Avenue between Prospect Avenue and State Street will also be closed from 5:00 – 6:15 pm for the race start.



Automobiles are encouraged to be parked in driveways along the entire course so that runners and walkers can pass unobstructed.