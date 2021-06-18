Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 18, 2021 - 2:57pm

GLOW YMCA Golf Outing raises more than $12,000 for Y financial aid scholarships

posted by Press Release in sports, GLOW YMCA, golf, financial aid scholarships.

Submitted photo and press release:

The GLOW YMCA Golf Outing was held Monday June 14th at the Terry Hill’s Golf Club. The event was a tremendous success in raising more than $12,000 to go toward financial aid scholarships for families in the GLOW Region who wish to participate in YMCA programs or services.

This year's sponsors were: Clark Patterson Lee; Ciurzynski Consulting; Five Star Bank; Freed Maxick; Marchese Computers; Manning Squires Hennig; Bank of Castile Tompkins Insurance; Ken Barrett Chevrolet; Crickler Vending; Kiwanis Club of Warsaw; Chris White of Merrill Lynch; Genesee Patrons; Curated Golf; Terry Hills Golf Club; Max Pies Furniture; and Terry Mooney Construction.

Special thanks to all these vendors and supporters of the GLOW YMCA as well as the golfers and Terry Hill’s staff. 

  • Winning foursome was Matt Woods, Mark Marcello, Mike Schuth, Andrew Daily shooting a 12 under 60.
  • Longest Drive winners were Susie Ott and Andrew Daily.
  • Closest to the pin winners were Peggy Miller and Jason Krempa.

Comments

Calendar

June 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button