GLOW YMCA Golf Outing raises more than $12,000 for Y financial aid scholarships

Submitted photo and press release:

The GLOW YMCA Golf Outing was held Monday June 14th at the Terry Hill’s Golf Club. The event was a tremendous success in raising more than $12,000 to go toward financial aid scholarships for families in the GLOW Region who wish to participate in YMCA programs or services.

This year's sponsors were: Clark Patterson Lee; Ciurzynski Consulting; Five Star Bank; Freed Maxick; Marchese Computers; Manning Squires Hennig; Bank of Castile Tompkins Insurance; Ken Barrett Chevrolet; Crickler Vending; Kiwanis Club of Warsaw; Chris White of Merrill Lynch; Genesee Patrons; Curated Golf; Terry Hills Golf Club; Max Pies Furniture; and Terry Mooney Construction.

Special thanks to all these vendors and supporters of the GLOW YMCA as well as the golfers and Terry Hill’s staff.