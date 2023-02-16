GO ART! accepting entries for 'Art of the Rural' exhibit beginning March 22

Press Release:

GO ART! announces a Call for Artwork for its 6th annual juried exhibition, Art of the Rural. The exhibition is open to all artists. All work must be original, created by the submitting artist, and not previously exhibited at GO ART!. All media is accepted. Artwork must be ready to hang, and no larger than 36” x 36”.

GO ART! members may submit up to five works for $30, $5 for each additional work. Non-members may submit up to three works for $30, $5 for each additional work. Artists can drop off submissions at GO ART! located in Seymour Place, 201 East Main St., Batavia between March 22 and April 1, during regular business hours. No entries will be accepted after April 1.

“The Art of the Rural is one of my favorite exhibitions.” says Education Director Mary Jo Whitman. “ It is so exciting to see all of the talent that comes out of our region. It really is a fabulous opportunity for artists of every level to showcase their talents while exploring the theme: rural.”

Art of the Rural will be on display April 5 – June 5. The winners will be announced at the artist reception, April 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.

For a complete list of rules and entry forms visit www.goart.org/galleries. Contact Mary Jo Whitman at [email protected] with any questions.