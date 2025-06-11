GO ART! announces a second round of regrant program funding

Press Release:

The Statewide Community Regrant Program (SCR) is a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), developed in 1977 to ensure that the state’s cultural funding reaches every part of New York State. The cornerstone of SCR is its focus on local decision making through a transparent and competitive Peer Review Panel Process.

Through SCR, it is possible for GO ART! to support local artists and organizations that are seeking to creatively engage their communities through art-related projects and programming in Genesee and Orleans Counties.

GO ART! will regrant $385,000 through SCR to artists and nonprofit organizations for projects and programming taking place in 2025. Statewide Community Regrant Program grantees are selected from two rounds of applications. The first round concluded in November with a second round open now and closing June 20.

The Peer Review Panel recommended funding for forty-six applications in the first round. Applicants were eligible to apply for up to a total of $5,000 in the categories of Community Arts (Reach) and Arts Education (Spark), and $3,000 for Individual Artist Commissions (Ripple). The categories and recipients are as follows:

REACH: The GO ART! Community Arts Grants (Reach Grants) provide seed grants to individual artists, collectives and arts organizations for projects and activities that enable Genesee and Orleans County communities to experience and engage with the performing, literary, media, and visual arts. Each year the program supports arts projects, including concerts, performances, public art, exhibitions, screenings, festivals, workshops, readings, and more.

RIPPLE: The GO ART! Individual Artist Commission (Ripple Grant) supports local, artist-initiated activity and highlights the role of artists as important members of the community. The Commission is for artistic projects with outstanding artistic merit that work within a community setting.

SPARK: The Arts Education Program (Spark Grant) supports arts education projects for youth and/or senior learners. Emphasis is placed on the depth and quality of the creative process through which participants learn through or about the arts. Projects must focus on the exploration of art and the artistic process.

Artists, nonprofits, and municipalities seeking funding for arts-related projects, programming, and events in Genesee and Orleans Counties are encouraged to apply to the second round of Statewide Community Regrant Program (SCR) funding through GO ART!.

For more information on applying for the Statewide Community Regrant Program visit: goart.org/grants or contact Jodi Fisher at jfisher@goart.org.

These grants are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.