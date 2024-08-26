GO ART! announces free artist as entrepreneur program, deadline to apply is September 23

Press Release:

The Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!) is excited to announce an exceptional opportunity for artists of all disciplines living and/or working in Genesee and Orleans Counties. In partnership with the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), GO ART! is accepting applications for the NYSCA/NYFA Artist as Entrepreneur Program. The program is free to participants.

This intensive 3.5-day professional development program is designed to empower artists across all disciplines—including visual, literary, performing arts, and more—with the essential tools needed to achieve sustainability and success in their creative endeavors. Whether you’re an emerging artist looking to build a strong foundation or an established professional seeking new strategies and networks, this program offers a dynamic platform to enhance your creative practice.

Program Highlights:

Comprehensive Content: Participants will explore key topics such as strategic planning, marketing, fundraising, financial literacy, and art law. The curriculum includes materials from NYFA’s renowned textbook, The Profitable Artist.

Work Sample Reviews: Receive personalized feedback from professionals in your field, offering valuable insights into the jury selection process and your artistic presentation.

Peer Network: Join a community of like-minded peers across various disciplines, fostering connections that extend beyond the program.

Access to Experts: Engage with NYFA’s expert staff and local arts industry leaders, including funders, curators, publishers, and artistic directors.

Artist Action Plan: Develop a personalized blueprint for your practice or specific arts project, with opportunities to discuss and refine your plan within the peer group.

Engagement with the Creative Community: The program structure includes presentations, panels, interactive workshops, and breakout sessions tailored to the needs of participants.

Eligibility and Application:

Who Can Apply: Artists of all disciplines and career stages, including students, who are living and/or working in Genesee or Orleans Counties

Application Deadline: Monday, September 23, 11:59 p.m. Applications must be submitted via Submittable.

Program Dates:

Meet and Greet and Introductions: Thursday, November 7 from 5 - 8 p.m.

Intensive Sessions: Friday - Saturday, November 8 - 10 from 10a.m. - 4 p.m. daily

Don’t miss this unique chance to grow your artistic career with guidance from leading professionals in the field. Currently accepting applications. For more information and to apply visit https://www.nyfa.org/professional-development/entrepreneurial-intensives/ Please email questions to learning@nyfa.org with the subject line “Artist as Entrepreneur, GO ART!.”

This program is made possible through New York State Council on the Arts, State & Local Partnerships with the support of the Governor's Office and the New York State Legislature.