GO ART! announces plans for GO BARN!, launches community campaign to raise $150K

Press Release:

GO ART! is thrilled to announce an exciting new project set to transform the Genesee-Orleans region: GO BARN! Located at the Orleans County Fairgrounds on Route 31, between Medina and Albion, GO BARN! will be a dynamic cultural community hub designed to bring arts, agricultural education, and entrepreneurial opportunities together under one roof.

GO BARN! will serve as a vibrant space for a wide range of arts and educational programs, with workshops spanning fine arts, culinary arts, horticulture, fiber arts, and more. Developed in partnership with Orleans Cornell Cooperative Extension, the facility will offer specialized programs in sustainable agriculture and fiber arts, alongside dedicated areas for performances, gallery exhibitions, community gardens, and artisan workshops. GO BARN! will be a cornerstone for local artisans, performers, and small business owners, creating opportunities for connection, learning, and economic growth in the region.

Community Backing Needed to Secure Funding

GO ART! has identified significant funding sources for GO BARN!’s construction; however, major funders want to see strong community support before committing to full project funding. To demonstrate the region’s commitment, GO ART! is launching a community campaign to raise $150,000 by December 31. This initial funding will advance key programming and design stages, laying the groundwork for grant applications that will unlock the larger financial resources needed to bring GO BARN! to life.

“GO BARN! is about more than just a building—it’s about creating a shared space where our community can thrive,” says Gregory Hallock, Executive Director of GO ART!. “Every donation, no matter the size, is a show of support for our vision of a place where people of all ages can connect, create, and grow together.”

How You Can Help

Community members across Genesee and Orleans Counties are invited to join this transformative effort by: