GO ART! announces the 2025 statewide community regrant program

Genesee and Orleans County nonprofit organizations and artists seeking funding for arts related programming, events, and public art are encouraged to apply to the 2025 Statewide Community Regrant Program (SCR), administered by Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!) through a partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). GO ART! will be accepting applications September 15 - November 1.

GO ART! will be holding free informational SCR workshops in August and September at various locations throughout Genesee and Orleans counties.

New applicants and previous applicants who have not attended an SCR workshop in 2023 or 2024 are required to attend, prior to submitting an application for the 2025 cycle.

All applicants are encouraged to attend. Registration required.

SCR Workshop Schedule:

Monday, August 5, from 6 - 7 p.m. at GO ART!, 201 E Main St, Batavia

Tuesday, August 6, from 6 - 7 p.m. at Hoag Library, 134 S Main St, Albion

Monday, August 12, from 6 - 7 p.m. on Zoom

Monday, August 26, from 6 - 7 p.m. at Hollwedel Memorial Library, 5 Woodrow Dr, Pavilion

Tuesday, August 27, from 6 - 7 p.m. on Zoom

Monday, September 9, from 6 - 7 p.m. at Lee-Whedon Memorial Library, 620 West Ave Medina

Tuesday, September 10, from 6 - 7 p.m. at Haxton Memorial Library, 3 N Pearl St Oakfield

Monday, September 16, from 6 - 7 p.m. at Woodward Memorial Library, 7 Wolcott Street, Leroy

Tuesday, September 17, from 6 - 7 p.m. on Zoom

For more information on the 2025 SCR program or to register for an upcoming workshop visit www.goart.org/grants