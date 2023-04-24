GO ART! awards state grants to multiple artists and community organizations
Press release:
On Sat, April 22, GO ART! announced the 2023 Statewide Community Regrant (SCR) Program Grantees at the Hoag Library in Albion.
The Statewide Community Regrant Program was developed by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) in 1977 in response to a mandate by New York’s Legislature that there be greater local involvement in funding decisions, affecting local non-profit organizations, offering artistic or cultural services and programs, and to ensure New York State’s cultural funding reached every part of the State. The program is funded statewide, in all 62 counties, and NYSCA funds are regranted by local arts agencies through a transparent peer panel funding process. Through the Statewide Community Regrant Program GO ART!, NYSCA and the New York State Legislature hope to extend, upgrade and increase the arts and cultural programming in Genesee and Orleans Counties. The goal is to make state arts support available to geographically, economically, and ethnically diverse segments of the state’s population.
Through the SCR Program, GO ART! awarded a total of $210,000 in regrant funding to 50 artists and organizations for events and programming throughout Genesee and Orleans counties.
The Statewide Community Regrant Program consists of three different grants Reach, Ripple and Spark:
REACH: The GO ART! Community Arts Grants (Reach Grants) provide seed grants to individual artists, collectives and arts organizations for projects and activities that enable Genesee and Orleans County communities to experience and engage with the performing, literary, media, and visual arts. Each year the program supports arts projects, including concerts, performances, public art, exhibitions, screenings, festivals, workshops, readings, and more.
GENESEE COUNTY REACH GRANTEES:
- Batavia Business Improvement District - Jackson Square Concert Series - $5000
- Batavia Concert Band - 2023 Batavia Concert Band Summer Concert Series - $3231
- Batavia Development Corp - Murals in the Batavia City Centre - $2800
- Batavia Players, Inc - 2023 Theater Season - $5000
- Bergen Historical Society - Holiday Mural Panels - $4286
- Bill & Kay McDonald - Homegrown Concert Series 2023 - $5000
- Brian Kemp (Batavia Business Improvement District) - TableTop ArtShow - $5000
- Byron-Bergen Public Library - Enriching lives through the Arts - $4954
- David Burke (Warrior House of WNY) - The Goose Community Center Indoor Mural - $2500
- Elba Betterment Committee - EBC Presents Art Around Town (Again) - $5000
- Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden - Artistic Interpretive Panels - $5000
- Gillam-Grant Community Center - Community Art Adventure - $4849
- Genesee Chorale, Inc - Genesee Chorale 2023 Season - $5000
- Genesee Symphony Orchestra - 2023 Concert Series - $5000
- GLOW OUT! - 2023 Pride Festival - $4500
- Haxton Memorial Library - Talented Thursdays - $5000
- Heather Davis (St. Mark's Episcopal Church) - Opera on the Oatka - $1500
- Holland Land Office Museum - Guest Speaker & Concert Series - $3500
- Hollwedel Memorial Public Library - Shake on the Lake Presents William Shakespeare - $5000
- Michelle Cryer (Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden) - Batavia Water Storage Tank Mural - $2800
- Oakfield Betterment Committee - Oakfield Labor Daze - $5000
- St. Mark's Episcopal Church - Music at St. Mark's - $2970
- Thera Sanchez (Habitat for Humanity) - Batavia's Gold Mural - $3000
- Warrior House of WNY - Learning Through Art - $5000
- William Peterson (Batavia Players) - Everyone Has a Story - $5000
- Woodward Memorial Library - Art All Year - $5000
ORLEANS COUNTY REACH GRANTEES:
- Albion Merchants Association - Concerts on the Canal - $5000
- Cobblestone Society & Museum - Cobblestone Museum Arts Series for 2023 - $5000
- Friends of Boxwood Cemetery - Boxwood at Night - $4160
- Hoag Library - Hoag Music Series - $5000
- Howard Barry (Community Free Library) - Myron Holley Erie Canal Mural - $5000
- Lee-Whedon Memorial Library - Finally Fridays! 2023 - $3200
- Lyndonville Lions Club - I Hear the Music - $5000
- Orleans County Historical Association – Multidisciplinary Live History Event- $5000
- Veronica Morgan - I was a "Hoggee" on the Erie Canal - $5000
- Vette (Albion Merchant Association) - Albion Summer Concert -$4768
- Village of Albion - Bridging the Village Music Series - $5000
- Village of Holley - Concerts at the Canal - $3000
- Yates Community Library - More than Just Books - $5000
RIPPLE: The GO ART! Individual Artist Commission (Ripple Grant) supports local, artist-initiated activity, and highlights the role of artists as important members of the community. The Commission is for artistic projects with outstanding artistic merit that work within a community setting.
GENESEE COUNTY RIPPLE GRANTEES:
- Eric Zwieg - Passenger: A Billion Little Pieces - Postmodern Reflections - $2500
- David Burke - Harvester Center Hallway Mural - $2500
- William Schutt - Connecting Hands Connecting Communities - $2500
- Joshua Lang - On Dreams - $2500
ORLEANS COUNTY RIPPLE GRANTEES:
- Eric Weatherbee - The Humble Bard Present - $2500
SPARK: The Arts Education Program (Spark Grant) supports arts education projects for youth and/or senior learners. Emphasis is placed on the depth and quality of the creative process through which participants learn about the arts. Projects must focus on the exploration of art and the artistic process.
GENESEE COUNTY SPARK GRANTEES:
- Genesee County Youth Bureau - Re:Creation (Drawings of Nature) - $3200
- Strength in Numbers Organization Inc - Strength In Numbers Organization Youth Music Program - $5000
- Linda Miranda Fix (Batavia Central School District) - #kindness,empathy&you mural - $5000
- Laura Jackett (Byron-Bergen Public Library) - Art Workshops at the Libraries - $5000
ORLEANS COUNTY SPARK GRANTEES:
- Patricia Greene (Orleans County Chamber of Commerce) - Art Experiences for Seniors - $5000
- Judd Sunshine (Lyndonville Central School District) - Erie Canal Songwriting Project - $3300
These grants are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
Photos by Tom Rivers/Orleans Hub.
Top photo: Gregory Hallock (right), executive director of the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council greets about 75 people during an announcement on Saturday for $210,000 in grants to local arts programs. He is joined at Hoag Library in Albion by Mary Jo Whitman (left), the education and Statewide Community Regrant Program coordinator; and Jodi Fisher (center), the GO ART! administrative assistant.
GO ART! officials on Saturday presented checks for $210,000 to about 50 different artists, community organizations and municipalities to support cultural programs in 2023. The funding was presented to about 75 people at the Hoag Library in Albion.
Sara Vacin, executive director of GLOW Out, said a grant will help fund the GLOW Pride Fest on June 9 in Batavia.
