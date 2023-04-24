GO ART! awards state grants to multiple artists and community organizations

Press release:

On Sat, April 22, GO ART! announced the 2023 Statewide Community Regrant (SCR) Program Grantees at the Hoag Library in Albion.

The Statewide Community Regrant Program was developed by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) in 1977 in response to a mandate by New York’s Legislature that there be greater local involvement in funding decisions, affecting local non-profit organizations, offering artistic or cultural services and programs, and to ensure New York State’s cultural funding reached every part of the State. The program is funded statewide, in all 62 counties, and NYSCA funds are regranted by local arts agencies through a transparent peer panel funding process. Through the Statewide Community Regrant Program GO ART!, NYSCA and the New York State Legislature hope to extend, upgrade and increase the arts and cultural programming in Genesee and Orleans Counties. The goal is to make state arts support available to geographically, economically, and ethnically diverse segments of the state’s population.

Through the SCR Program, GO ART! awarded a total of $210,000 in regrant funding to 50 artists and organizations for events and programming throughout Genesee and Orleans counties.

The Statewide Community Regrant Program consists of three different grants Reach, Ripple and Spark:

REACH: The GO ART! Community Arts Grants (Reach Grants) provide seed grants to individual artists, collectives and arts organizations for projects and activities that enable Genesee and Orleans County communities to experience and engage with the performing, literary, media, and visual arts. Each year the program supports arts projects, including concerts, performances, public art, exhibitions, screenings, festivals, workshops, readings, and more.

GENESEE COUNTY REACH GRANTEES:

Batavia Business Improvement District - Jackson Square Concert Series - $5000

- Everyone Has a Story - $5000
Woodward Memorial Library - Art All Year ­- $5000

ORLEANS COUNTY REACH GRANTEES:

Albion Merchants Association - Concerts on the Canal - $5000

- Concerts at the Canal - $3000
Yates Community Library - More than Just Books - $5000

RIPPLE: The GO ART! Individual Artist Commission (Ripple Grant) supports local, artist-initiated activity, and highlights the role of artists as important members of the community. The Commission is for artistic projects with outstanding artistic merit that work within a community setting.

GENESEE COUNTY RIPPLE GRANTEES:

Eric Zwieg - Passenger: A Billion Little Pieces - Postmodern Reflections - $2500

- Connecting Hands Connecting Communities - $2500
Joshua Lang - On Dreams - $2500

ORLEANS COUNTY RIPPLE GRANTEES:

Eric Weatherbee - The Humble Bard Present - $2500

SPARK: The Arts Education Program (Spark Grant) supports arts education projects for youth and/or senior learners. Emphasis is placed on the depth and quality of the creative process through which participants learn about the arts. Projects must focus on the exploration of art and the artistic process.

GENESEE COUNTY SPARK GRANTEES:

Genesee County Youth Bureau - Re:Creation (Drawings of Nature) - $3200

- Art Workshops at the Libraries - $5000

ORLEANS COUNTY SPARK GRANTEES:

Art Experiences for Seniors - $5000
Judd Sunshine (Lyndonville Central School District) - Erie Canal Songwriting Project - $3300

These grants are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.