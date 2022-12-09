GO ART! celebrates talents of members and staff during annual exhibit

Press Release:

Every year GO ART! holds its Annual Members’ Exhibit which features artwork of its members. This year, alongside the members’ exhibit, the organization will also host exhibitions which showcase the work of staff members. Opening receptions for the member and staff exhibits will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at GO ART! located at 201 East Main St., Batavia.

“The Annual Members’ Exhibit is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the talent of our members. I look forward to the exhibit and seeing our members’ work every year,” says Mary Jo Whitman, who coordinates GO ART!’s art exhibits. “I am very excited about the addition of the staff exhibits this year. I think that everyone who knows us, or at least has heard of GO ART!, knows we are passionate about the arts. We invest a lot of time and energy into providing programming, events, opportunities, and resources for artists and the community.

"Most people do not realize that we are all artists ourselves, however, as our artistic practices often take a back seat to the work that we do," Whitman said. "It is exciting to give the community a chance to see us in a different role. Pairing staff exhibits with the Annual Member’s Exhibits provides a great opportunity to showcase the talents of the organization as a whole.”

The Annual Members’ Exhibit will be on display in the Tompkins Bank of Castile Main Gallery December 14 - January 28. Pictures and Prose by Jodi Fisher, Program Coordinator, will be on display Dec. 1 - Feb. 18 in The Batavia Club Gallery.

Executive Director Gregory Hallock’s installation, My Journey, will be on display in The Batavia Rotary Club Gallery December 7 - December 23. Deconstructed and Raw, the works of Education and SCR Director, Mary Jo Whitman, will be on display in the Oliver’s Gallery December 1 - February 18.

For more information on GO ART!’s exhibits, contact Mary Jo Whitman at [email protected].