GO ART! hosts member and staff artists exhibits opening Thursday

Join GO ART! on Thursday, December 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the opening of another exhibit featuring GO ART! member artists and staff members.

The public is invited to share this evening with us and view the visual art of local, regional, and GO ART! staff member artists. In addition to viewing the exhibition, visitors are invited to vote for their favorite piece to help us determine the People’s Choice Award and enjoy light refreshments and music.

This art show is an annual exhibit that features work in all media created by GO ART! member artists. GO ART’s! Board of Directors, members, and staff look forward to this special exhibit each year that has become an annual signature event that wraps up all our fantastic events for the year!

Don’t miss this opportunity to consume a unique gift wrapped in diverse media that will evoke pleasurable emotions of joy, happiness, and peaceful contemplation. This is indeed a cause to celebrate with us, so we look forward to welcoming you. This event is free, but the experience will be invaluable!

GO ART! member artists exhibition runs from December 12 to February 1, and will be open for the public to view during gallery hours or by appointment.