GO Art! invites artists' submissions to embrace the creative possibilities of garbage in the 'This Art is Garbage' exhibition

Press Release:

In an exploration of unconventional creativity, Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (Go Art!) is thrilled to announce the second annual call for submissions for the upcoming exhibition titled “This Art is Garbage.” This unique showcase is dedicated to reimagining the role of garbage and waste, offering artists an unparalleled platform to transform discarded items into captivating works of art.

Artists of all skill levels—from high school students to emerging artists and seasoned professionals take this opportunity to redirect the fate of what would normally be forsaken to landfills into inspiring and thought-provoking pieces.

The submission window for the exhibition will be open from April 9 to April 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The artist reception will take place on April 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guidelines for Submissions:

Integration of Garbage: Submitted works must feature garbage either as a material component of the artwork or as its subject. We welcome innovations in texture and pattern creation using waste or thoughtfully engaging with garbage as a motif. (e.g. creative photography of discarded objects) Restrictions: “Upcycled” items, such as painted furniture, are not accepted. Size Limitation: Artworks must not exceed dimensions of 24 x 30 inches and should be wired and prepared for hanging. Works not ready for display will regretfully be declined. Submission: Each artist is permitted to submit up to two pieces for consideration. There is no entry fee. Entry registration: For more information and to submit your work, please visit https://forms.gle/QSzPYNLg2xe3h2fC6.

Let us come together to redefine the narrative around garbage and celebrate the transformative power of art. Join us in this inspiring journey of reclamation and artistic innovation. Submit your work today and be a part of a movement that finds beauty in the disposed, making the invisible, unmissable.

For More Information contact Jackie Swaby, 585-343-9313.