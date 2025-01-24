GO ART! invites community members to submit nominations for the annual Genean awards

Press Release:

Do you know an artist or organization from Genesee or Orleans County that deserves recognition for their accomplishments in 2024? GO ART! is inviting community members to submit nominations for the Annual Genean Awards.

“Why “Genean” you ask?” says Executive Director, Gregory Hallock, “Well, simply put, we decided that we needed to have our own unique awards (like the Oscars or Tony awards) for GENesee and OrlEANs counties, to recognize a few of the amazing people and organizations we have within our counties.”

The categories for nomination are as follows:

Organization of the Year - This award honors a not-for-profit or for-profit organization for its outstanding achievements in 2024

Individual Artist of the Year - This award honors an individual artist in any discipline for their achievements in 2024 or career-long body of work

Arts and Culture Supporter of the Year - This award honors an individual or an organization outside of the arts and cultural sector for their work directly aiding in the arts and/or cultural sector during 2024.

To submit a nomination visit www.goart.org/genean. All nominations are due by March 1.