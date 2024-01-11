GO ART! is seeking submissions of artwork for upcoming exhibit

Press Release:

GO ART! is seeking submissions for an upcoming exhibit, This Art is Garbage which provides artists an opportunity to explore the possibilities of garbage and waste as a medium for creativity. Artists are asked to redirect items that would normally be thrown away, into works of art.

Open to artists of all skill levels, we are actively seeking submissions from students, emerging artists, and professionals. Garbage is a theme that connects us all and we hope to showcase a wide variety of skill levels and perspectives.

Location:

Oliver’s Gallery, GO ART! Seymour Place, 201 E Main Street, Batavia.

Dates:

Work Drop Off: Feb 7 - 10, 2024, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

On View: Feb 14 - Mar 30, 2024

Artist Reception: Feb 15, 2024, 5 - 8 p.m.

Theme:

This Art is Garbage

Eligibility:

Open to all levels of artists: students, emerging, and professionals

Guidelines:

Works of art may include a component of garbage in the finished piece, garbage may be used in the art making process (for example, creating texture and pattern), or garbage as the subject of the piece (for example, creative photography of discarded objects). “Upcycled” items, such as painted furniture, are not accepted.

Work must not exceed 36”x 36”

Artwork must be wired and ready to hang (GO ART! reserves the right to turn away any submitted work that is not properly wired and ready to hang.)

Entry:

There is no entry fee

Each artist may submit up to two works.

Exhibit applications can be found here: https://forms.gle/QSzPYNLg2xe3h2fC6

For more information visit goart.org/galleries.

This exhibition is organized by Leigh LeFevre and Rebecca LeFevre. Feel free to reach out with any questions or follow us on Instagram for updates. Contact Leigh at leighlefevre@icloud.com or @takeastepback_podcast. Contact Rebecca at lefevre.studio@gmail.com or @rebeccalefevre.art.