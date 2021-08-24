GO Art! offering grants for performing arts

Press release:

Let’s celebrate getting together again with in-person art events! The Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!) is thrilled to announce this cycle of mini-grants for live performance. Covid-19 has been hardest on the performing arts and on live art of all kinds, and we’ve all been eager to restart. To this end GO ART! has been given the opportunity to distribute grant funds to arts organizations providing live, in-person events in Genesee and Orleans Counties in 2021-2022. While funding priority will be given to Performing Arts organizations, all events with a live component will be considered.

GO ART! is inviting any non-profit organization, or group able to partner with a nonprofit organization, to apply for funding for projects to be completed by June 30, 2022, featuring a live component to be held in Genesee and/or Orleans Counties. A final report regarding the project will be required 30 days after project completion. Applications are due September 30, 2021, and there will be no exceptions or extensions. Further information and applications can be found at goart.org/grants

The Statewide Community Regrants program is a regrant program made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature administered by the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council.