GO ART! releases its winter 2025 art classes and workshops

Press Release:

The Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GOART!) is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 2025 Winter Art Series. Offering a diverse array of classes and workshops designed for multi-aged individuals.

The upcoming series is designed to engage art enthusiasts across the region. Participants can expect a diverse lineup that caters to a wide range of interests. From young children to adults, everyone is invited to explore their creative potential or enhance their artistic skills through our engaging programs.

Be on the lookout for the GOART! Winter Event Calendar highlighting the schedule of classes and other events, which will be widely distributed or can also be picked up at GOART!

Individuals and families who are eager to learn what classes will be offered are encouraged to visit our website for information on registration and other details. The 2025 winter art series offerings allow participants to choose from a plethora of classes that align with their interests and schedules. Included in this series are Dotting Mandela and wearable-art classes.

In addition to adult classes, we are pleased to offer specialized sessions within our Explore Art program for youth up through twelfth grade. Our diverse curriculum ensures that there is something for everyone, including cooking classes for kids.

The upcoming series will also feature a six-week Hand Building Pottery class for youth in seventh through ninth grade, providing a comprehensive journey through various pottery techniques.

Additionally, our wearable fiber-art series will teach youths of all sexes how to crochet items such as hats, leg warmers, and fingerless gloves, emphasizing both creativity and practical skills. For those interested in jewelry making, we will offer classes tailored for young adults and adults, further expanding the scope of our wearable art series.

Furthermore, our annual youth art camp, scheduled for February 17-21, promises an enriching and immersive experience for young artists. Families are encouraged to secure their spots promptly, as space is limited. Scholarships are also available for those in need of financial assistance.

GOART! is also delighted to offer ongoing opportunities for artistic exploration, such as our drumming sessions with the Drum Circle, held monthly on the fourth Wednesday.

The public is invited to explore our website for detailed information on all our classes and events, with more exciting offerings to come throughout the year.

As spaces are limited, we recommend early registration to ensure participation in your preferred classes. GOART! extends deep gratitude to our teachers who will be sharing their expertise and passion with our community and we eagerly anticipate welcoming you to our creative space, where you can nurture your artistic talents and engage with other individuals who share similar interests.

For further details and to register for classes, please visit our website - www.https://goart.org. We look forward to welcoming you to one of our workshops and for you to experience with others the creativity that unfolds in our classes.