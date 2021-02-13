February 13, 2021 - 12:34pm
GO ART! reopens applications for arts grants through March 15
GO ART! -- Genesee Orleans Regional Arts Council -- will reopen applications for Decentralization Arts Grants for the 2021 cycle.
Artists in Genesee and Orleans counties, as well as sponsoring 501c3 organizations may apply in three categories:
- Reach Community Arts grants (501C3 organizations up to $5000)
- Spark Arts in Education (partnering with local schools up to $5000)
- and Ripple Individual Artist grants ($2500.)
Visit our website www.goart.org for links to the online applications.
Email [email protected] for information and assistance or call (585) 322-2420.
Applications will remain open through March 15 at 11:59 p.m. Apply today!
