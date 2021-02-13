Local Matters

February 13, 2021 - 12:34pm

GO ART! reopens applications for arts grants through March 15

posted by Press Release in news, GO ART!, Decentralization Arts Grants.

Press release:

GO ART!  -- Genesee Orleans Regional Arts Council -- will reopen applications for Decentralization Arts Grants for the 2021 cycle.

Artists in Genesee and Orleans counties, as well as sponsoring 501c3 organizations may apply in three categories:

  1. Reach Community Arts grants (501C3 organizations up to $5000)
  2. Spark Arts in Education (partnering with local schools up to $5000)
  3. and Ripple Individual Artist grants ($2500.)

Visit our website www.goart.org for links to the online applications.

Email [email protected] for information and assistance or call (585) 322-2420.

Applications will remain open through March 15 at 11:59 p.m. Apply today!

