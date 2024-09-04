GO Art! residency artists Parris and Holly set to host four local artists and perform Sept. 19 & 26, Oct. 17 & 24

Press Release:

Folk-pop duo Parris and Holly is thrilled to announce a four-night residency at Go Art!, located at 201 East Main Street in Batavia. The duo will host four Thursday night performances, starting on September 19 and continuing on September 26, October 17, and October 24. The performances will be free to the public.

Each evening will kick off with an hour-long set by a local artist from 7 - 8 p.m., followed by Parris and Holly from 8 - 9 p.m.

Featured Opening Acts:

September 19: Howard B. Owens, publisher of The Batavian LLC

September 26: Alex Feig, area musician, songwriter, and former WBTA news producer

October 17: Billy Lambert, Le Roy resident and singer-songwriter, known for his work in the bands Woody Dodge, Lambertbilly, and the acoustic duo Damn the Flood

October 24: Chris Humel, artist and frontman of the punk band Cowboy Vampires

Join us for these special evenings of music and community. No tickets are required, and all ages are welcome.